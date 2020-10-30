Kazakh Ecology Minister invites Romanian companies to cooperate in domestic waste processing sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev proposed Romanian companies to cooperate in implementing the Waste to Energy mechanism during the 15th session of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission held online, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Joining the meeting were the Kazakh and Romanian co-chairs of the Commission, reps of the Ministries involved, and authorized ambassadors of the two countries.

The Kazakh side was represented by Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, and the Romanian side – by Minister of Economy, Energy, and the Business Environment Government. Virgil-Daniel Popescu.

The Kazakh Minister put forward a proposal to the Romanian counterparts to expand the areas of cooperation, especially social domestic waste processing with energy recovery.

«Introduction of the Waste to Energy mechanism, that is thermal treatment, is under consideration in Kazakhstan. The country is to construct 7 combustion plants,» the head of the Ministry said, inviting Romanian companies to take part in that project.

According to the Kazakh minister, the two countries’ cooperation in breeding of cold-water fish species, including salmon, trout on the Caspian Sea, fodder production, and fishing nurseries is of potential.

In 2019, fish production reached 52 thousand tons in Kazakhstan, with fish exports totaling 30 thousand tons ($60mln).

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral partnership in economics, trade, investments, industries, health, space exploration, and so on.

The meeting ended with the signature of a protocol of the 15th session of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission for trade and economic and science and technical cooperation