Kazakh edition of Pulitzer Prize winner's book presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of the Kazakh edition of the book "The Quest" by Pulitzer Prize-winning American writer Daniel Yergin was held in Astana on November 16.

The event was organized with the support of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).







Yergin's previous bestselling book The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and the Power that won the Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction in 1992 was translated into Kazakh and published in 2013 as well.







According to the author, his latest book is based on five-year research and contains a full analysis of modern energy world and its future.



AIFC Chairman Kairat Kelimbetov who attended the book launch said that Daniel Yergin is a knowledgeable expert and that he shares very important things in his book.



"For oil producing Kazakhstan this book is invaluable as it is very important to understand the principles of effective resources utilization," Kelimbetov added.



