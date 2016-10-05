Kazakh Education Minister says longer working hours affect parent-child relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev says parents in Kazakhstan have not enough time for their children because they stay late at the office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Since parents are constantly working, they have no time to bring up their kids. A lot of civil servants face such problems. Presently, only 10-15% of parents attend teacher-parent meetings," Minister Sagadiyev said speaking at the session of the Kazakh Government on Wednesday.



According to the data collected by the ministry, 50% of parents in Kazakhstan failed to attend those meetings over the past 11 years.



Minister Sagadiyev believes it is crucial for parents to come home early and spend quality time with their children.