Kazakh Education Minister tests homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on himself

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed that he had tested the homegrown coronavirus vaccine on himself, Kazinform reports.

«I was informed of the results of preclinical tests and saw the effectiveness of the vaccine with my own eyes. That is why I made a decision to get a shot of the homegrown vaccine. It's been a long time. I must admit I feel great, no catarrhal symptoms, no high fever,» Minister Aimagambetov said Friday.

According to him, he was involved in all stages of the development of the homegrown candidate vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

«Throughout the years of their dedicated work researchers have developed and introduced a great deal of treatment drugs and vaccines against dangerous infectious diseases that have been successfully used [in Kazakhstan] and beyond,» he voiced his trust in researchers.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by the Scientific Research Institute of Biosafety Problems was successfully registered on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 1, 2020.

Earlier Kazinform reported that preclinical trials of the candidate vaccine had been underway in Kazakhstan. The start of human clinical trials was tentatively scheduled on early September.

Scientists are working around the clock to find the cure for the infection that has so far killed more than 980,000 people and sickened more than 32 million globally.