Kazakh Education Minister thanks Mangystau school leavers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev has appreciated the Mangystau schoolchildren's act of donating the money, saved for the graduate prom, to a girl for treatment, Kazinform reports.

"Well done, I congratulate them. That's a very responsible and good decision!", said Yerlan Sagadiyev, answering the Kazinform correspondent'squestion after a joint session of the Parliament.

Earlier, it was reported that eleventh-graders of a lyceum school in the village of Akshukur, Mangystau region transferred KZT400,000 for treatment of the girl Amina. Two years ago, the child completely lost her sight after a brain tumor surgery. The girl will be operated in Ufa this autumn.