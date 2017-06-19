  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Education Minister thanks Mangystau school leavers

    19:52, 19 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev has appreciated the Mangystau schoolchildren's act of donating the money, saved for the graduate prom, to a girl for treatment, Kazinform reports.

    "Well done, I congratulate them. That's a very responsible and good decision!", said Yerlan Sagadiyev, answering the Kazinform correspondent'squestion after a joint session of the Parliament.

    Earlier, it was reported that eleventh-graders of a lyceum school in the village of Akshukur, Mangystau region transferred KZT400,000 for treatment of the girl Amina. Two years ago, the child completely lost her sight after a brain tumor surgery. The girl will be operated in Ufa this autumn.

     

    Tags:
    Charity Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!