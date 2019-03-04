Kazakh, Egyptian business leaders to gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 5, Astana will host the Kazakhstan-Egypt Business Forum, which will be attended by representatives of the business communities of the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told the briefing that the leaders of more than 20 Egyptian companies of trade, construction, agribusiness, and other fields will participate in the business forum. The Egyptian delegation at the forum will be headed by First Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Taha Boraya.



The forum is expected to discuss trade, economic and investment cooperation matters. The main objective of the event is to establish direct contacts in various economic sectors between entrepreneurs of the two countries, create joint ventures, and explore the possibility of investing in joint promising projects.



"It is very symbolic that the forum date coincides with the celebration of the 27th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Egypt. They were established on March 6, 1992," said Aibek Smadiyarov.

In 2018, the value of bilateral trade between the countries reached $84 million, including $16.6 million exports from Kazakhstan and $67.2 million imports from Egypt.