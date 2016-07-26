Kazakh-Egyptian coop in judicial issues discussed in Cairo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Egypt Berik Aryn met with recently appointed Chairman of the Supreme Constitutional Court of this country Abdel Wahab Hassan in Cairo, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA press service.

The Kazakh diplomat extended congratulations to Abdel Wahab Hassan on his appointment from Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami.

The parties exchanged views on the ways of further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt in various fields including judicial issues. In this context, the sides noted that the official visit of the President of Egypt to Astana gave a new impulse to the development of the two countries’ collaboration in the whole range of bilateral relations.

B.Aryn informed the Egyptian side of the main political events taking place Kazakhstan and the legal reforms conducted in our country as part of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms aimed at modernization of the system of justice based on internal experience and advanced international practice.

Touching upon Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, the Ambassador told about election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and the course of preparation for the EXPO-2017.

A.Hassan highly appraised the achievements of Kazakhstan and expressed interest in development of bilateral cooperation in legal sphere and exchange of experience in court proceedings.

