Kazakh, Egyptian FMs discuss detained Kazakhs situation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a telephone conversation, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have discussed the situation with the recent detention of six citizens of Kazakhstan in Cairo, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The telephone conversation, initiated by the Kazakh side, took place yesterday evening, July 27.

"Kazakhstan awaits detailed information from the Egyptian authorities about the reasons for the detention and the current whereabouts of the young people, and also takes interest in their state of health, said Kairat Abdrakhmanov. It is necessary to organize the Kazakh Embassy Consul's access to all the detainees," the statement said.

Mr. Shukri assured of complete understanding and validity of the issues raised, promising to provide maximum assistance in their resolution.

During the conversation, the ministers also discussed the successful development of political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two states, the foundations of which were laid in the top level meetings.

As previously reported, on July 20, the students attending language courses in Cairo stopped keeping in touch with their relatives. Right after that, the search for them began. Later, it turned out they were detained by the national security agencies of this country. The Egyptian authorities promise to advise the reasons for the detention of the Kazakhstani students soon.