    Kazakh-Egyptian tennis duo reaches ITF quarterfinal in Egypt

    19:19, 02 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Kamila Kerimbayeva and Egyptian Ola Abou Zekry have reached the quarterfinal of the women's doubles event of the ITF tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 2nd-seeded Kazakh-Egyptian duo eliminated South African Eden D'Oliveira and American Mara Schmidt in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the opening match.
    In the next round Kerimbayeva and Zekry will play against Valeria Bhunu from Zimbabwe and Karyn Guttormsen from the U.S.
    Kerimbayeva is also set to face the winner of South African Eden D'Oliveira and Russian Sofya Zhuk in the second round of women's singles event tomorrow.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $10,000.

