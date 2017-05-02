Kazakh El Clasico: Astana ties with Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the central match of 10th round of Kazakhstan Football Cup Astana hosted FC Kairat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty city players opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Halfback Islambek Kuat succeeded in an astonishingly strong and accurate shot from 25 metres spot deflecting the ball off the crossbar straight to Aleksandr Mokin's net.

The capital club salvaged a draw only at the tail end of the match. It was Bosnian Srđan Grahovac who evened the score 1:1.

With 23 points FC Astana tops Kazakh Premier League. Lagging four points behind the leader football clubs Kairat and Shymkent's Ordabasy are the second and the third respectively despite they played one match more than the Astanese team.