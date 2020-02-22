Kazakh Elena Rybakina bursts into Dubai 2020 finals

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – Dubai 2020 tennis tournament of the WTA series is taking place in UAE, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has made it to the finals of the competition. Kazakhstan’s rising star confidently beat the representative of Croatia Petra Martic, 7: 6, 7: 6.

Kazakh athlete Elena Rybakina will meet No.1 seed Simona Halep for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships singles title.

Rybakina improved her ranking from No.191 to No.37 during her breakthrough 2019 season. She has already risen even further this season, currently enjoying her first-ever week in the Top 20 at No.19.