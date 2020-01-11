  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Elena Rybakina storms into Shenzhen Open 2020 finals

    09:00, 11 January 2020
    Photo: None
    SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM - WTA Series International Tennis Tournament is taking place in Shenzhen, China.

    Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina stormed into the finals of the tournament, Kazinform reported with the reference to Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh athlete defeated Kristina Plishkova from the Czech Republic. The match ended with a score of 6: 2, 7: 5.

    In the final match Rybakina will face Yekaterina Aleksandrova (Russia).






    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!