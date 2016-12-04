Kazakh Eli cartoon presented in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China presented Kazak Eli animated cartoon for the children of Kazakhstani diplomats and employees of national companies.



The event was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

The young viewers brought their drawings to the presentation also devoted to the Independence Day

Kazak Eli is the first full-length historical animated cartoon in Kazakhstan devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. 2D and 3D technologies were used in creation of the film. The viewers are offered to enjoy boundless steppes, picturesque mountains, ancient towns of Syganak, Otyrar, Taraz and Ispidzhab.

The cartoon narrates the history of the Kazakh Khans – Zhanibek and Kerey, their childhood, how they learnt martial arts and how they united the Kazakh people in the struggle for independence.





A team of 35 professionals were involved in production process. Among them are screenwriters Bakhytzhan Kulzhabay, Batyrkhan Daurenbekov, Sagidilda Ussipaliyev , consultants – historian Zhambyl Artykbayev and playwright Dulat Issabekov. Actors of the G.Musrepov Kazakh State Children’s and Youth Academic Theatre and Zh.Shanin Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre provided voices of the cartoon protagonists. Sound-tracks were performed by famous Kazakhstani singers Nurlan Abdullin, Saken Maigaziyev etc.





Kazakh Eli cartoon was shown at all the cinemas of the country on May 19, 2016.

It was also presented at the Cannes Film Festival.



