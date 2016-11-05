Kazakh Elizabet Tursynbaeva 4th after SP at Rostelecom Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva landed the fourth spot after the short program at the ISU GP Rostelecom Cup 2016 in Moscow, Russia.

Russian figure skaters Anna Pogorilaya, Elena Radionova and Julia Lipnitskaia took up the top three spots.



Legendary trainer Tatyana Tarasova commented on Elizabet's performance saying that ‘she is very young and her whole life is before her'.



Recall that the 16-year-old Tursynbaeva is the bronze medalist of the II Winter Junior Olympic Games (2016) and two-time Kazakhstan champion (2014 and 2016).



