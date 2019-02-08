Kazakh Elizabet Tursynbaeva 6th after ladies' SP at Four Continents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbaeva is in the sixth place after the ladies' short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The 18-year-old scored 68.09 points at the championships in Anaheim, California on Thursday. The event brought together figure skaters from America, Asia, Oceania and Europe.



After the short program American Bradie Tennel stands first with 73.91 points. She is followed by Japanese Kaori Sakamoto who trails only by 0.55 point (73.36 points). Another U.S. skater Mariah Bell is ranked third with 70.02 points.



The ladies are set to skate their free program today.



