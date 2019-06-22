Kazakh Elizabet Tursynbaeva to compete in ISU Grand Prix series

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva is expected to take part in two major figure skating tournaments this year, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Tursynbaeva will perform at the 2019 Skate America, the first event in the 2019 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series on October 18-20 in Las Vegas.



Then, she will compete at the 2019 Cup of China, the fourth event of the 2019-2020 Grand Prix series, on November 8-10 in Chongqing.



Recall that Elizabet Tursynbaeva won the silver medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championship in Saitama, Japan this March, becoming the first Kazakhstani female athlete to capture the medal. She also was the first woman to complete a quadruple salchow at the tournament.