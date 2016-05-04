Kazakh Embassy attended military-historical exhibition in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of celebration of the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic participated in opening of a military-historical exhibition "Soviet Soldier Saved the World".

According to the Embassy’s press service, the goal of the exhibition was to preserve historical truth about the role of the World War II participating counties in rescuing the world from the fascism. The exposition focuses on the crimes of Nazism and liberation mission of the Soviet Army in Europe.

On May 9, 2016 the Embassy staff will lay wreaths to the graves of Kazakhstani soldiers – Soviet Union Hero M.Zhunussov, Junior Sergeant T.Zainullin, soldiers Zh.Azhimov, B.Nurzhanov, M.Saparbayev and A.Bayev.

