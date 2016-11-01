Kazakh Embassy encourages Canadians to travel to Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA-OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada encourages Canadian to travel to Kazakhstan in 2017, Kazinform has learnt.

The Kazakh Embassy shared a wonderful news via its official Facebook account that starting from January 1, 2017 citizens of Canada will be able to travel to Kazakhstan visa-free up to 30 days.



"The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Canada worked hard to include Canada among other states, whose citizens are able to visit Kazakhstan without obtaining a visa.



So we hope that as many Canadians as possible will travel to Kazakhstan during the celebration of the 25th Anniversaries of Kazakhstan's Independence and the establishment of the Diplomatic Relations between Kazakhstan and Canada back in April 1992," the Embassy said in a statement.



The Kazakh Embassy believes that the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty set to run from 29 January through 8 February 2017 and International Exhibition EXPO-2017 with the theme of "Future Energy" to be held in Astana next summer are the must-see international events.