Kazakh Embassy in Austria holds Open Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 25, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vienna held an Open Day amid the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan and Austria diplomatic relations, Kazakh MFA press-service reports.

The Embassy invited the members of Austrian-Kazakh Society (AKS), Kazakh Student Society in Austria (KSSA), Kazakh citizens working in the international organisations as well as the Embassy's friends and neighbors.





The guests were given a chamber concert within project "Pearls of Kazakhstan - melodies of the Great Steppe". Young Kazakh musicians who study in Austrian universities, Assel Sherubaykyzy (piano) and Nurila Mopldabayeva (violin), demonstrated the variety of Kazakh classical and folk music.





In welcoming speech Kazakh Ambassador to Austria Kairat Sarybay enlarged upon the main aspects of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization". He emphasized that the Pearls of Kazakhstan project was in full accord with one of its goals, that is promotion of our culture abroad. In this respect, not only famous people of art but also younger people, who study in Austria and Europe top musical universities, can play a major role.





At the end, the guests could taste Kazakh national dishes.