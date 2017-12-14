Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan holds reception on the occasion of Independence Day

BAKU. KAZINFORM The official reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan was held in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by a number of prominent Azerbaijani politicians, heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations, intelligentsia, business circles, and media.



in his welcome speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Beybit Issabayev spoke about the country's achievements since independence and dwelled upon the main ideas of President Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



He also noted the well-established relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and stressed that Azerbaijan is the main trade-economic and transport-logistical partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region.

In his turn, the Energy Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, extended his greetings to the attendees of the event on the 26th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. In his speech, he also praised the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations, based on the principles of friendship and partnership and stressed the significant role both countries play in the international energy and transport corridors.



