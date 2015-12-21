Kazakh Embassy in Berlin held briefing for German mass media and political experts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in the Federative Republic of Germany has organized a briefing for German mass media, political and international relations experts in Berlin.

The briefing summarized the results of 2015. Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Nussupov noted the importance and peculiarity of some political events, which took place in our country in 2015, such as Presidential elections, the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution and People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, V Congress of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders. According to the Kazakh MFA's press service, the Ambassador briefed about Kazakhstan's strategic documents, for instance, the latest Presidential Address "Kazakhstan in the New Economic Reality: Reforms, Growth, Development," "Nurly Zhol - A Path to the Future" New Economic Policy and "100 Certain Steps" Plan of Nation. The Kazakh Diplomat told also about foreign policy initiatives of Kazakhstan in 2015 voiced by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in New York, at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly. Hosting the EXPO-2017, a bid to the UN Security Council's non-permanent membership in 2017-2018 and placement of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan aroused great interest among the event participants . In their comments, the German experts pointed out the growth of Kazakhstan's international authority and the relevance of its foreign policy initiatives in resolution of global issues of the mankind. At the end of the event, the Kazakh Ambassador answered the guests' questions regarding the state and prospects of the Kazakh-German bilateral relations.