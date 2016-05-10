Kazakh Embassy in Germany marks Victory Day

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov partook in the traditional ceremony of laying wreaths to the Soviet war memorials in Treptower Park and Central Part of Tiergarten near the Brandenburg Gates and Reichstag.

Those attending the ceremony were the veterans of the war, heads of diplomatic missions of the CIS states, the Anti-Hitler Coalition countries, the representatives of the municipal authorities of Berlin, German public and political communities, Bundeswher servicemen, mass media and Kazakh diaspora.

Thousands of soldiers and officers were killed in last battles of the Great Patriotic war – the battles for Berlin and the Reichstag. More than 78 000 Red Army soldiers and officers died in the battle for liberation of Berlin.

On the eve of this date, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany initiated to organize a friendly football match among the CIS diplomatic missions. The match was dedicated to the 71st anniversary of the Great Victory.

The competition was held in a festive and friendly atmosphere following which the diplomats and members of their families could enjoy national cuisine of the countries participating in the tournament.

Throughout April, various cities of Germany held a number of events dedicated to the Victory Day, during which Kazakh diplomats laid wreaths and flowers at former concentration camps in Zeithain, Ravensbrück, at the site of the meeting of allies on the Elbe River and at the war memorials in Pankow and Karlshorst .





