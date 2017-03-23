Kazakh Embassy in London marks Nauryz

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan has hosted a reception to mark 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom and the Nauryz New Year Day, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The reception was attended by the representatives of Buckingham Palace, the British Government, including the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as well as Parliament, heads of major UK's and transnational companies and prominent political and public figures.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Erlan Idrissov stressed that today, relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom have reached a high level: Astana and London conduct a regular political dialogue and actively develop trade and economic and investment ties, as well as strengthen cultural and humanitarian co-operation.

The United Kingdom is regarded as one of the top countries which supports many of the international initiatives of Kazakhstan. Within just three months, a UK pavilion at EXPO 2017 in Astana will be launched, where recent developments and technologies will be presented.

Another priority in Kazakh-UK relations is the creation and development of the Astana International Financial Centre. Given the City of London's global status, the AIFC is expected to incorporate the best achievements and practices in the financial sector, which will be based on English law and managed in line with high international standards and criteria.

The promotion of the policy of trilingual language, according to Mr. Erlan Idrissov, is one of the promising issues in Kazakh-British relations which will contribute to the development of Kazakh and Russian, but will also give rise to English language. This will enable Kazakhstan to even more use its global opportunities and expand its co-operation with other countries of the world.

Ambassador Idrissov congratulated the guests on the Nauryz holiday and wished all of the friends of Kazakhstan welfare, mutual understanding, consent and renovation which is driven by the annual celebration.

Mr. Alistair Harrison, Her Majesty's Marshal of Diplomatic Corps, Rt Hon Gisela Stuart MP, the Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan, delivered congratulatory speeches from the British side.