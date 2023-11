ASTANA-OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ottawa and the Kazakh Consulate in Toronto will be closed for several days for Nauryz holiday celebration, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy.

"In observance of Nauryz, Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ottawa and Consulate in Toronto will be closed from March 20 (Monday) through March 23 (Thursday), 2017," the embassy said in a statement.