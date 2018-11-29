Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan to organize Investment Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan will organize today, November 29, one-day seminar on trade and investment cooperation between two countries to promote the trade and investment opportunities existing in different sectors, the Associated Press of Pakistan reports.

The investment conference would is likely to be attended by a large number of local as well as investors from Kazakhstan.

The Astana International Finance Centre would brief the participants about trade, investment and tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan, where as Managing Director Pak-Caspian Malik Tariq Hayat would brief about good shipping issues.

The investment conference would also discuss the perspectives of trade and economic cooperation between both the countries.