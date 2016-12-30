Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. issues first 10-year visa

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM The landmark 2016, being full of accomplishments at the year of 25th anniversaries of Kazakhstan's Independence and setting up of bilateral diplomatic relations, is marked by another big achievement between Kazakhstan and the United States, and their bilateral strategic partnership. The final week of the year concluded with good news for nationals of both countries that will further people-to-people and business-to-business ties. As of December 29, 2016, Kazakhstan and the U.S. share a reciprocal 10-year visa regime, Kazinform refers to kazakhembus.com.

Ten years is the longest visa issuance that the U.S. State Department provides. December 29, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, D.C., issued the first of these new visas for Ian Turner, an American citizen and the former Consular Coordinator for U.S. Mission in Almaty. As it happens, Mr. Turner is the first American to enjoy the fruits of his own hard work, as he initiated the 10-year visa project while coordinating the American consular section in Almaty.



The 10-year visa regime builds on the success of the five-year visa regime established between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in 2013. The five-year visa issuance proved to be very agreeable to frequent travelers of both countries, and had a positive impact on business travel between Kazakhstan and the U.S.



The two nations decided to double the visa terms due to the positive experience shared under the five-year regime. The bilateral negotiations were conducted very quickly and took fewer than one year to complete all details of the new visa arrangement.