Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. issues first 10-year visa
Ten years is the longest visa issuance that the U.S. State Department provides. December 29, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, D.C., issued the first of these new visas for Ian Turner, an American citizen and the former Consular Coordinator for U.S. Mission in Almaty. As it happens, Mr. Turner is the first American to enjoy the fruits of his own hard work, as he initiated the 10-year visa project while coordinating the American consular section in Almaty.
The 10-year visa regime builds on the success of the five-year visa regime established between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in 2013. The five-year visa issuance proved to be very agreeable to frequent travelers of both countries, and had a positive impact on business travel between Kazakhstan and the U.S.
The two nations decided to double the visa terms due to the positive experience shared under the five-year regime. The bilateral negotiations were conducted very quickly and took fewer than one year to complete all details of the new visa arrangement.