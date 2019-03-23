ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 22 the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey celebrated Nauryz in Ankara, the Embassy' Facebook account reads.

Kazakh Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly, two advisors to President of Turkey, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Fırat Purtaş, ex- Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Hikmet Çetin, politicians and public figures, heads of diplomatic corps in Ankara, representatives of Kazakh Diaspora, Kazakh students studying there and mass media attended the festive events.







Kazakh national customs and traditions demonstrated there stirred great interest among those gathered.



Singer Amre, the Zhigitter band, representatives of the Kazakh National University of Arts, Otau bi dance ensemble performed their arts and skills there.



Besides, the national yurt was unveiled there to showcase the Kazakh national dresses and cuisine.

