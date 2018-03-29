Kazakh Embassy invites to Nauryz Spring Festival in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK has extended invitation to Kazakhstan Nauryz Spring Festival which will take place in London next month, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy's press service.

"It gives me a great pleasure to invite you to join us for the celebration of Nauryz - Kazakhstan Spring Festival - that will take place on 7 April, 2018 from 11:00 to 17:00 in one of the most remarkable parks of Central London - Victoria Embankment Gardens.



Our guests at the Festival will have the opportunity to taste local cuisine, enjoy the musical programme and buy unique Kazakh souvenirs.



Everyone is invited, come and join us for the Nauryz celebration!" H.E. Ambassador Erlan Idrissov said in a statement.