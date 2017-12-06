Kazakh Embassy makes presentation of 4 books translated into Turkish

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A conference dated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey and 26 Years of Kazakhstan's Independence was held in Ankara this week, Kazinform reports.





Four books translated into Turkish were presented at the event, including Uly dala ulagaty by Nursultan Nazarbayev, Yelbasy omirbayany by Kassymbekov, Bitimger - Siriya shehimi by Onzhanov and Zhana kozkaras, zhana olshem, zhana dengei by former Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev.







In attendance at the conference were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Advisor to President of Turkey Yalçin Topçu, Chairman of Uly Birlik Party Mustafa Destici, former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Hikmet Çetin, the 11th President of Turkey Abdullah Gül and many others.







Advisor to President of Turkey Yalçin Topçu conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participants of the conference and pointed out the relevance of establishing close ties between the two nations.







Mr. Topçu expressed confidence that Kazakh-Turkish relations will develop further as the two coutnries are the fraternal nations moving towards one goal. "We share common ancestors, common history, common language. Thanks to wise policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan we have established unprecedentedly close ties," he said.



It should be noted that Turkey is also hosting the Days of Kazakhstani Journalism these days.



