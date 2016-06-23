Kazakh Embassy opens its doors in Mexico (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico was held in Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Attending the ceremony were Mexico's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto de Icaza and Secretary General of OPANAL, the international organization which promotes nuclear disarmament, Luis Filipe de Macedo Soares.



In his opening remarks Kazakh Ambassador to Mexico Adrian Yelemessov talked about the most important achievements Kazakhstan had made over the past years and briefed those present on the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mexico.



Carlos Alberto de Icaza congratulated Kazakhstan on the opening of the embassy on behalf of the Mexican government and noted its role in strengthening of the political dialogue with Astana.



