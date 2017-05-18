  • kz
    Kazakh Embassy wishes Montreal happy 375th birthday

    08:25, 18 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada has extended its congratulations to one of the most populous cities in Canada - Montreal - on its 375th birthday.

    "Happy 375th Birthday to one of the best cities of the world - #Montreal!!!

    Often referred as the City of Saints, Festival City, it is one of the highly ranked cities around the globe for its comfortability and environmental protection.

    Montreal is a melting pot!

    It is home to so many people from all corners of the world, including Kazakhstan.

    Once again, we wish you a Happy Birthday, Peace and further Prosperity!" the Kazakh Embassy said in the congratulatory message.

    Founded back in 1642 and originally called Ville-Marie, Montreal now has population of over 1,7 million.

