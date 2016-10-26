Kazakh-Emirates Intergovernmental Commission to convene in Abu Dhabi in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash in Abu Dhabi. H.E. Dr. Anwar Gargash is the co-chairman of the Kazakh-Emirates Intergovernmental Commission, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE in the light of the agreements reached within the framework of the meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Utmost attention was paid to the organization of the upcoming 6th joint session of the Kazakh-Emirates Intergovernmental Commission in January 2017 in Abu Dhabi. Kairat Lama Sharif and Dr. Anwar Gargash also touched upon the contractual legal framework of bilateral cooperation and praised growing interaction in commercial and economic, investment, industrial and innovative and transport and logistics spheres.