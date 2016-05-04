  • kz
    Kazakh Energy Ministry names new Vice Minister

    10:53, 04 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gani Sadibekov has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

    The appointment was made based on the Government's decree as of May 3, 2016.
    Mr. Sadibekov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Kyrgyz State University.
    Prior to the appointment, he held the posts of deputy aim (head) of Zhambyl region and deputy akim (head) of Pavlodar region.
    At the ministry Mr. Sadibekov will supervise the issues of ecology given his extensive experience in the sphere of environmental protection.

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Energy Government News
