Kazakh Energy Vice Minister put under house arrest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliyev has been placed under house arrest on suspicion of bribery.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed abusive practices by Energy Vice Minister Dzhaksaliyev while accepting completed works aimed at cleaning Schuchinsk-Burabay resort area lakes. He is suspected of abuse of office in favor of Aimak and K LLP contracting organization in 2015," official representative of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhakhin told a briefing.



According to him, the cost of unperformed work hit KZT 746 mln. The amount of work completed was overestimated by 30 times. Dzhaksaliyev unlawfully signed the work completion certificates on extracting 109,000 cu m of mud from the bed to the amount of KZT 863 mln, transferred to the contractor.