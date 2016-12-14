Kazakh ensemble receives standing ovation at Beijing Concert Hall

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A concert of Kazakhstani and Chinese ensembles celebrating the 25th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China was held at the Beijing Concert Hall on December 13, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

The event was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in China with the support of the Chinese Ministry of Culture.







Attending the concert were heads of international organizations, foreign diplomatic missions accredited in China (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and more), representatives of large Chinese corporations and national companies, students, members of the Kazakh diaspora, Chinese scientists and cultural figures.







The reception began with the screening of video footage about the EXPO 2017 event and performances by "Sazgen sazy" and "Turan" ensembles. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev delivered opening remarks.







Quartet IL Canto, opera singers Bereke Yenkebayeva, Rassul Zharmagambetov, Lyailya Bakhytnurkyzy, Dulat Tokanov and Farkhat Kubiyev also stunned the audience with their performances. Duet of Bereke Yenkebayeva with Chinese tenor Chi Liming was a pleasant surprise as well.











Rendition of "Gasyrlar uni" composition by Sazgen sazy ensemble and performance of the Sound of China Orchestra received a standing ovation from the audience.











Kazakhstan and China established the diplomatic relations on January 3, 1992.