Kazakh ethnic folk band shines in Norway

OSLO. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Uly Dala band performed on December 1 at the Victoria Naszonal Jazzscene in Oslo under the Rukhani Janghyru program of Kazakhstan.

The event was dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The trio of Almat Saizhan, Salamat Abutalipov and Zhanibek Saparov performing modern ethnic folk music displayed all of their virtuosity playing the national instruments, like dombra, kobyz, sybyzgy, shankobyz and acoustic guitar.

Opening the concert, Kazakh Ambassador to Norway Yerkin Akhinzhanov said that the Rukhani Janghyru program is aimed at the spiritual and cultural renewal of Kazakhstan, it also helps show the world Kazakh culture and arts.

He also added that Days of Kazakh Cinema and an exhibition themed Kazakhstan and Norway: sports diplomacy will also be held in Oslo and Stavanger in December.