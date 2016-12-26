Kazakh ethnic village to open in spring 2017 in Mangystau Castle Valley

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - For several months now the work on creation of the tourist service center "Etnoaul Kogez", representing a Kazakh ethnic village on 6 hectares in Mangystau district has been conducted. It is located between the legendary mountain Sherkala and Ayraktinsky mountains in the valley of Shumangai - Ayrakty (the landscape of sand drifts and a chain the farewell rocks of the mountains having the shape of ancient fortresses and castles, which is called " Valley of Castles"). The construction of all facilities will be complete in 2018, however it will be already opened in a few months.

The work includes three stages. The first stage is already complete and includes planting of the garden of fruit and decorative trees, bushes and flowers with a pond, pavements, the administrative building, utilities, development of entertainment programs and tourist routes. The second stage will be finishing in for 2017 and will include cafe, bath and sauna with the pool, gym, recreation room. The third construction stage will be finished in 2018 and will include sports and playgrounds, a big swimming pool, and parking area. In 2016 in the territory of the aul there were installed eight yurts, and two more will be installed.





Two yurts will serve as café and dining room. Eight yurts are for accommodation. During the next year the number of the yurts will be increased to 15. The yurts desiged for accommodation of guests will have different furniture. The facility has telephone service, electricity and WIFI. The facility provides for 20 seasonal jobs.





There is a garden in the ethnic village. In March - April, 2016 there were planted 600 decorative and fruit trees and bushes, and 20 - 25 year old apricot trees.

The guests will be provided with tours, ethnocultural team building.





"This is an entertainment project aimed at expansion and strengthening of common cultural space and promotion of national cultural traditions, fostering patriotism and respect for history of the native state. In the ethnographic quest there take part at least 2 - 3 teams from different organizations which need prepare the name and the motto of the team and participate in "Lesson of National Culture" contest during which each team will be tasked to install a yurt using natural felt and demonstrate the skills of arranging the interior", - entrepreneur and initiator of the project Yevgenia Slyussaryeva said.





The etnoaul project was among others which participated in the projects contest organized by "Eco Mangistau" with support of the UNDP Kazakhstan "Green Technologies and Tourism: From Business Idea to Implementation".





"The project is tremendous. It works for external and internal tourism. 2 million 200 thousand tenge for the period of 12 months was allocated for the construction", - Kirill Ossin, manager of the project "Green Technologies and Tourism: From Business Idea to iImplementation", and Director of "Eco Mangistau" told in the interview.