    Kazakh ethno-rock band Ulytau wins at int’l contest in US

    08:15, 03 March 2021
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s ethno-rock band Ulytau won in the rock/metal category of DJOOKY Music Awards in Los Angeles, USA, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh producer, singer Kydyrali Bolmanov’s band made up of six members Serik Sansyzbayev, Assel Isayeva, Maxim Kichigin, Rustem Baekeev, Zhanbolat Adilov, and Ali Ibragimov, performed Zhumyr kylysh kui by Makhambet Otemisuly.

    The contest brought together a thousand musicians from 83 countries in 13 music styles.

    DJOOKY Music Awards is thus far the largest online song project in the world.

    The winners were revealed following TV viewers’ vote and decision of American producer Brian Malouf, each accounting for 50% of the result, and are to record a composition at Capital Studios with Brian Malouf.


    Culture Events
