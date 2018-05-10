Kazakh, EU MPs discuss the future of inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin met on Thursday with a delegation of the European Parliament led by Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Iveta Grigule, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

During the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin emphasized that deepening and expanding of relations with the European Union is one of strategic priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.



While speaking of cooperation within the framework of the EU strategy for Central Asia, Nurlan Nigmatulin drew attention to President Nazarbayev's ambitious initiatives aimed at strengthening global and regional security required for stable development of Central Asian countries.



He also expressed confidence that the adoption of the updated EU strategy for Central Asia will open up new opportunities for implementation of joint mutually profitable projects.



Iveta Grigule, in turn, noted that the EU has always considered Kazakhstan as its key partner not only in the region, but also in this part of the world.



Having stressed the importance of the Kazakh President's policy aimed at resolution of disputes through negotiations, Grigule called our country a good example in that direction, praising its efforts in solving the Syrian conflict, and stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.



According to Grigule, the EC highly appreciates Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council as well as its role in ensuring security not only in Asia but across the globe.



The European MP also pointed out the relevance of the five social initiatives spearheaded by President Nazarbayev for the future of our country.



Participants of the meeting highlighted the need to step up inter-parliamentary dialogue. The 15th session of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee being held at the Majilis today is seen as the next step in the strengthening of that dialogue.



Kazakhstani and their European colleagues are set to discuss the problems of foreign policy and security of Kazakhstan and the EC, Kazakhstan's activities in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, restoration of peaceful life in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan's contribution to settlement of the situation in Syria. The agenda also includes economic and social reforms, improvement of investment attractiveness, energy security, regional cooperation, including the opportunities offered within the implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative. The session will result in the adoption of the Joint Declaration.