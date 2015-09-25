Kazakh, European parliamentarians discuss political and trade-economic coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 13th session of the "Republic of Kazakhstan-European Union" Parliamentary Cooperation Committee was held today in the Majilis under the chairmanship of the Lower Chamber's Vice Speaker Sergey Dyachenko and Head of the European Parliament delegation for Central Asia Iveta Grigule.

Taking the floor, Sergey Dyachenko said that the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue had been an important point in strengthening the interaction between Kazakhstan and European Union. "Thanks to our close working contacts through the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, we could quickly exchange information and find mutual understanding in various political and socio-economic processes taking place in our countries," Majilis Vice Speaker noted. In turn, co-Chairperson of the Committee Iveta Grigule emphasized Kazakhstan's role in stabilization of all sectors of life and named it an important partner for the European Union. Alongside Ms. Griguli noted constructive character of the dialogue and its role for the peoples of Kazakhstan and European countries. Together with their European colleagues, the deputies of the Majilis and Senate discussed political and trade-economic cooperation, regional security and interaction problems. One of the key topics of the meeting was signing the Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union the text of which was initialed on January 20, 2015. Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asian region to have completed the negotiations with the European Union on this document, the participants noted. The Agreement is a core document covering almost all spheres of Kazakhstan-EU interaction. It was noted also that the document had been of mutual interest for the countries since its signing as well as Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO would promote expansion of trade-economic, investment cooperation and deepening mutual relations in various sectors. The session participants expressed hope that signing the Agreement would accelerate the negotiations on simplifying the visa regime with Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the transit potential of our country. The importance of the Presidential "Nurly Zhol" program was stressed in this regards. The parliamentarians raised also the issue of withdrawing Kazakhstani airline companies from the restrictive lists of the European Union. In the course of the dialogue the parliamentarians expressed readiness to actively promote the process of ratification of the Agreement by national parliaments upon its approval by the European Parliament. In addition, the attendees focused on the new EU Strategy for Central Asia, especially, the issues of cooperation in education, ensuring the rule of law, environment and water resources, as well as the situation with the human rights in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh side outlined some initiatives. The first initiative was to hold a session of the Council of the Heads of State of the International Aral Rehabilitation Fund to improve the water situation in Central Asian region. The second initiative was to create a Central Asian investment fund for implementation of water projects and a Regional Water Security Centre .The third suggestion was to jointly develop and sign a Pact of Water and Ecological Security in Central Asia. Senators B. Aitimova, S. Gromov, A. Kuzekov, D. Kustavletov, B. Chelpekov and Majilis deputies G. Karagussova, V. Rogalyov, Sh. Utemissov, Zh. Aliyev, V. Kossarev, A. Peruashev, A. Solovyova, K. Sultanov, S. Kadraliyeva and Sh. Myrzakhmetov were among the participants of the 13th session of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. The previous 12th session was held on November 29, 2013 in Brussels.