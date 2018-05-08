Kazakh expert comments on Global Challenges Summit 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 days left until the start of the 11th Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018. Expert of the Center for Studies of Modernization and Integration Processes of the Institute of Eurasian Integration Chokan Orazbekov told about the peculiarities of the upcoming event and its importance for Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

The expert highlighted the importance of the Astana Economic Forum as a discussion platform that generates unique ideas.

"The people of Kazakhstan and all of us need to understand that we are now in a race. That is a race of technology, innovation, ideas. One way or other, we need to get involved so that not to lag behind this race, not to stay on the sidelines among the undeveloped and poor countries. Any technology starts with an idea. And where are these ideas? They do not appear out of thin air. Ideas are generated on such discussion platforms," said Chokan Orazbekov.

In Orazbekov's opinion, the forthcoming AEF-2018 will help Kazakhstan set measures for further development to become one of top 30 most developed countries in the world.