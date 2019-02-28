Kazakh fairy tales in Lithuanian language hit Vilnius Book Fair 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last week, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lithuania presented Kazakh fairy tales in Lithuanian language within the framework of International Exhibition "Vilnius Book Fair 2019" which marks its 20th anniversary, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

Large audience of visitors had a chance to plunge into a fascinating insight to the history and culture of Kazakhstan, in the life and mindset of nomadic tribes, which were have carefully preserved by Kazakh people in their folk tales.

Apart from that, diplomats underlined the role of the articles by the President of Kazakhstan "Rukhani Janghyru (An Outlook to the Future)" and "7 Facets of the Great Steppe" in promotion and popularization of Kazakh culture in the modern world.

The iconic children's TV and radio show host Mrs. Bernadeta Lukošiūtė read aloud a few tales from the collection, while drawing a plot parallel with the characters of Lithuanian folk tales. Upon completion of the readings, kids had a chance to win prizes in an interactive country study quiz.

In addition, traditional female costumes were demonstrated, as well as Kazakh tunes on a dombra were performed.

Thus, a book of Kazakh fairy tales in Lithuanian became the jewel of the largest book exhibition in the Baltic states, which attracted more than 68,5 thousand visitors.

