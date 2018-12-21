Kazakh fairy tales in Lithuanian language published in Vilnius

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - In the course of realization of the «Rukhani Janghyru» program and the «7 facets of the Great Steppe» article of the President of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lithuania released the book of Kazakh fairy tales in Lithuanian language, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Vilnius.

Legends about swallow and the quarrel of animals, mythical tales on Kanbak greybeard, tricks of Aldar Kose as well as the other funny stories of famous Kazakh fairy tales characters are available now for little Lithuanian readers and their parents.



The very first releases of the book supplemented with Christmas gifts were delivered to the kids at the Pediatric Center of Vilnius city clinics.





While introducing the book Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Viktor Temirbayev told children stories and interesting facts about Kazakhstan and how first apples and tulips scattered all over the world from Kazakh soil and horse were domesticated by nomads of the Great Steppe.







Famous Lithuanian narrator Bernadeta Lukošiūtė read a few stories from the book to little patients of Pediatric center. Later the Kazakh fairy tales would be aired on the children shows on Lithuanian radio.







The book of Kazakh fairy tales would be delivered to the libraries and schools of Lithuania. The official inauguration would be held during the Vilnius Book Fair 2019.