Kazakh fans come to Golovkin vs Alvarez weigh-in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Twitter, ESPN Boxeo has shared a video of the fans of Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) who came from Kazakhstan to see the weigh-in of their idol before the fight against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

"Although they [the Kazakh fans] are in the minority, they are also here," the caption says.

No hacen mucho ruido, pero así alientan a @GGGBoxing sus compatriotas 🇰🇿#BOXEOxESPN pic.twitter.com/KGXPsDNzWu — ESPN Boxeo (@ESPNBoxeo) September 15, 2017

"They are not very noisy, but they came to support their compatriot," as the video was described.

The Golovkin vs Alvarez fight will be held in Las Vegas on September 16 (aired live on the morning of September 17 in Kazakhstan). 1XBET bookmaker office offers the following coefficients for the bout: Golovkin wins - 1.67, Alvarez wins - 2.47, draw - 26.