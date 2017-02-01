Kazakh fans fifth in UEFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UEFA published Fair Play Rating 2015/16. It focuses on matches of clubs and national teams, held under the auspices of UEFA from May 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016. Kazakh teams took part in 87 matches over this period, says Kazakhstan Football Federation.

According to the new regulations several rankings are made such as: behavior of the supporters, most progress over the season and the overall fair play.

On supporters' behavior, our country scored 8,617 points and thus ranked fifth. The first four is: Estonia, Iceland, Norway and Wales.

In the category of "most progress over the season" Kazakhstan is on the ninth place. Compared to the 2015, in 2016 it scored 0.379 points. leaders here are: Belarus, Azerbaijan and Latvia.

Norway tops overall Fair Play Rating - 8,469 points. Finland is second and Sweden is third. Kazakhstan is on the 15th place with 8,258 points.

UEFA allocated EUR 50,000 euros to the winners. Funds will be directed to realization of fair play and respect.

It should be noted that the Respect Fair Play assessments are made by the official UEFA delegates, and are based on criteria such as positive play, respect for the opposition, respect for the referee, conduct of the crowd and team officials, as well as cautions and dismissals.