Kazakh fashion designer participates in Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week (PHOTO, VIDEO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani fashion designer Aizhan Zhuzbay presented her latest fashion collection Unbroken at the Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week on March 25.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, Aizhan grew up in Karaganda region. After graduating from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, she launched her own brand in August 2015.

The Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week that brought together 29 aspiring fashion designers from 14 countries of the world will run until March 31.

The China Fashion Week is a biannual event that has been held since its launch in 1997.











