  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh fashion designer to present collection at Vancouver Fashion Week

    13:09, 21 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-VANCOUVER. KAZINFORM - Kazakh fashion designer Aya Bapani to present her collection at Vancouver Fashion Week on March 20-26, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

    Designer Aya Bapani was born in a family of famous artists of Kazakhstan, and grew surrounded by creative people who cultivated the love of arts in her. From childhood Aya knew that she would be a designer and would contribute to the development of fashion.

    Tags:
    Fashion Kazakhstan Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!