Kazakh fashion designer to present collection at Vancouver Fashion Week

ASTANA-VANCOUVER. KAZINFORM - Kazakh fashion designer Aya Bapani to present her collection at Vancouver Fashion Week on March 20-26, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

Designer Aya Bapani was born in a family of famous artists of Kazakhstan, and grew surrounded by creative people who cultivated the love of arts in her. From childhood Aya knew that she would be a designer and would contribute to the development of fashion.