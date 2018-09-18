Kazakh female athletes bag 5 medals at wrestling tournament in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A female athlete from Kazakhstan won the International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament for the prizes of Olympic champion Alexander Medved in Minsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation said, it is an annual tournament. This year the women's national team of Kazakhstan won 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Wrestling in the final match of the -55 kg division, Kazakhstan's Marina Sedneva defeated a Russian athlete and claimed gold of the tournament.

Valentina Islyamova (50 kg) struck silver.



Aisha Ualishan (53 kg), Yekaterina Larionova (68 kg), and Zhamilya Bakbergenova (72 kg) became bronze medalists.