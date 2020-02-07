Kazakh female boxer wins ‘bronze’ in Hungary
DEBRECEN. KAZINFORM - 64th Bocskai Memorial Tournament is taking place in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Marina Volnova representing Kazakhstan in a weight category of up to 69 kg became a bronze medalist of the tournament. In the latest fight she was defeated by a Hungarian boxer.
It should be noted that Rimma Volosenko of Kazakhstan won semifinals in a weight category of up to 64 kg. In the finals she will face Yekaterina Dynnik of Russia.