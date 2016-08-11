Kazakh female boxers stand a chance to win medals in Rio - senior coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhaina Shekerbekova (Women's -51kg category) and Dariga Shakimova (Women's -75kg category) will represent Kazakhstan in female boxing at the Rio Olympics.

Senior coach of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Vadim Prisyazhnyuk talked about their chances to win Olympic medals with Kazinform correspondent.



Prisyazhnyuk revealed that the female boxers arrived in Rio de Janeiro several days before the start of the Summer Olympics Games.



According to him, both Shekerbekova and Shakimova stand a chance to win Olympic medals.



"Zhaina Shekerbekova will do her best to make Kazakhstan proud. The recent World Championship in Astana proved that Kazakhstan should be respected by its opponents. As for Dariga, she had more time to prepare for the Olympic Games. He earned her Olympic license in spring at a tournament in China. She sets ambitious goals at the Rio Olympics. But she will face serious competition in her weight class. For instance, American Olympic champion Claressa Shields," he noted.



The senior coach also asked Kazakhstani fans to support Zhaina and Dariga who, in his opinion, will justify high hopes of all Kazakhstanis.























